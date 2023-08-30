Flowers have a double meaning: what is known about geraniums

Geranium, which is often found in homes, has various signs and interpretations that are not always positive. Some people believe that the plant brings happiness and good luck to their homes, while others hold the opposite belief.

For those who adhere to positive symbolism, geraniums are considered a protector against evil spirits, the evil eye, and disease. It is believed that these bright flowers promote peace and love in the family. Therefore, many people put geraniums in their bedrooms or kitchens, seeking the positive energy it is believed to bring.

Read also: Never plant these three plants near your home if you have pets

Video of the day

On the contrary, there are those who associate geraniums with unhappiness and conflicts in the home. According to this belief, the flower repels good-natured people and attracts negative events. It is also believed that these plants can contribute to the growth of disputes and quarrels in the family. As a result, some people avoid placing geraniums at home, hoping to prevent potential conflicts.

As you can see, the interpretations associated with geraniums are very subjective and depend on personal views. When it comes to choosing flowers for your home, it may be best to follow your own taste and intuition. In the end, the most important aspect is that the flowers you choose bring joy and contribute to creating a cozy atmosphere in your living space.

As a reminder, flowers can play a much bigger role, especially in the workplace. In particular, they can have an impact on our success, profits, and mood.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!