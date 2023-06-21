Three times Oscar winner: five unexpected facts about Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep, an iconic and highly respected figure in the entertainment industry, has captivated audiences around the world with her exceptional talent and versatility. UAportal has prepared five fascinating facts about Meryl Streep that may surprise even her most devoted fans.

Career in theater and movies

In the 1960s, Meryl Streep began her remarkable career in the heart of New York's lively theater scene. Her outstanding performances in such acclaimed plays as "The Playboy of the Western World" and "Three Sisters" established her reputation as a formidable talent. Easily transitioning to the screen, Streep made her film debut in 1977, beginning a cinematic journey that has cemented her status as one of the world's most famous actresses.

From prom queen to Hollywood icon

Meryl Streep was born in 1949 in New Jersey, and her path to fame began in her school days. A popular student known for her lively spirit, she achieved the coveted title of prom queen and demonstrated her enthusiasm as a cheerleader. These early victories foreshadowed her later achievements in the entertainment industry, where she gained unprecedented recognition and admiration throughout her illustrious career.

The actress who broke the rules

In 1979, Meryl Streep broke barriers and won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in "Kramer vs. Kramer". This award launched her remarkable feat: to date, she has been nominated for a record 21 times and won three times. Streep's ability to convey the authenticity of her characters has won over audiences and critics alike, cementing her position as one of the most respected actresses of her generation.

The striking resemblance between Meryl Streep and Glen Close

One of the most interesting facts about Meryl Streep is her striking resemblance to fellow actress Glenn Close. Their striking physical resemblance, including high cheekbones and wide-set eyes, has often led to cases of mistaken identity.

Even their hairstyles and hair color bear a resemblance, enhancing the confusion. They look so much alike that even their family members mistook one of them for the other, demonstrating the amazing connection between these two outstanding talents.

Meryl Streep's third Oscar win for Thatcher

In 2012, Meryl Streep won her third Oscar for playing the iconic Margaret Thatcher in the biopic "The Iron Lady". Widely recognized for her transformative performance, Streep masterfully captured the essence of the former British Prime Minister. This victory marked her 17th Oscar nomination, making her the most nominated actor in the history of the prestigious award.

