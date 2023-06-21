Three ways to add volume to your hair: secrets from fashionistas

When it comes to hair care, voluminous hair is always in fashion. Many people struggle with flat, lifeless hair and are looking for ways to add volume and shape to their hair. Fortunately, there are several simple but effective ways to add volume to your hair. UAportal has prepared three tips that can be used to add volume to your hair.

Use shampoo and conditioner to add volume

These products contain special ingredients that help to lift the hair from the roots and make it look bigger. When applying the shampoo, focus on the roots of your hair because that's where you want to add the most volume. After rinsing out the shampoo, apply a volumising conditioner to the ends of your hair to avoid weighing it down.

You can also use a volumising mousse or spray to make your hair look more textured and voluminous. Apply these products to damp hair and blow-dry it using a round brush to give your hair extra volume.

Use hot curlers or tongs to curl your hair

These tools can be used to create natural curls and waves that add texture and volume to your hair. For best results, start by washing your hair and blow-drying it until it is about 80% dry. Then divide your hair into small sections and use a hot curling iron or curling tong to create curls or waves. Once you've tied all your hair up, use a volumising spray to set your hairstyle and keep the curls in place.

Try a new haircut or style

For example, layered styling can add depth and volume to your hair, making it look thicker and more lush. Another option is to try a messy bun or ponytail, which can create a bigger look by adding texture and height.

