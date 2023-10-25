Three ways to reuse a tea bag

UAportal has prepared several original ways to turn tea bags into everyday items. Find out how you can use tea bags in a new way.

Daily video

Soothing eye compress

One way to reuse a tea bag is to make it into a soothing eye compress. Immerse the tea bag in hot water and let it cool for a few minutes. Then gently place the tea bag on your closed eyelids.

Also read: How to restore the original look to white sneakers: homemade paste

Scented sachets

Another effective way to reuse a tea bag is to create scented sachets. After you have used a tea bag, make sure it is completely dry. Remove the tea leaves and fill the empty bag with aromatic herbs or flowers, such as lavender or dried rose petals.

Soothing foot bath

A relaxing foot bath can be made by using the tea bag in a different way. Fill a basin or bathtub with warm water and steep a few tea bags in it for a few minutes. After the water has infused with the tea bags, keep your feet in the basin for about 15-20 minutes.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to clean a carpet.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !