Three reasons not to throw away tea bags: useful application

UAportal has prepared three interesting reasons why you shouldn't throw away tea bags. Tea bags have a versatile use that can save money and reduce waste.

Cleaning properties

Reusing tea bags for cleaning can be a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution. The substances in tea have natural cleaning properties that help remove grease and dirt.

By steeping a used tea bag in hot water, letting it cool, and wiping surfaces such as countertops, sinks, or dirty dishes with it, you can effectively clean them without using expensive cleaning products.

Video of the day

Read also: Green tea for weight loss - doctors' advice

Relieve puffiness

After brewing a cup of tea, chill the used teabags in the refrigerator and they will be a great tool for relieving puffiness under the eyes. Place the cooled tea bags over your eyes for 10-15 minutes to reduce inflammation and relieve puffiness. This effective solution can be easily incorporated into your daily routine to always have a fresh and revitalized look.

Fertilizing the soil

Tea leaves are biodegradable and can add valuable nutrients to the soil. By removing the tea leaves from the bags and adding them to your plant compost bin or directly to your garden soil, you will improve its structure, retain moisture, and provide the plants with the nutrients they need for healthy growth. This eco-friendly practice not only reduces waste, but also promotes plant growth.

As a reminder, we have already written about the ways to use tea leaves.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!