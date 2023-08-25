Three popular household items can be harmful: you should be careful with them

Household items play an important role in our daily lives, but it is important to know that some of them can be harmful too. UAportal has prepared several household items that you should be careful with:

Cleaning products

Many cleaning products contain harsh chemicals that can be harmful if used incorrectly. It is important to read labels and follow instructions carefully.

Avoid mixing different cleaning products as this can lead to toxic fumes. Consider using natural alternatives or wearing gloves and masks to protect yourself when using these products.

Air fresheners

While air fresheners can make your home smell pleasant, they often contain chemicals that can be harmful if inhaled. Some air fresheners release volatile organic compounds into the air that can irritate the respiratory system and cause allergies. Consider using natural alternatives such as essential oils or opening windows to let in fresh air.

Non-stick cookware

Non-stick cookware is convenient for cooking, but it can give off toxic fumes when heated to high temperatures. These fumes can be harmful if inhaled and can even cause flu-like symptoms in some people. Consider using stainless steel or cast iron cookware as a safer alternative.

