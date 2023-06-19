Three fashion tips to save you from chafing sandals in the heat

When the summer heat arrives, sandals become the go-to footwear option for many. However, the unfortunate truth is that some sandals can cause chafing and discomfort. UAportal has prepared three tricks that can be applied to various types of sandals, including low, heeled, or wedge sandals.

Silicone pads

One valuable solution to prevent sandal chafing is the use of silicone pads. These pads come in various forms, such as heel and toe pads, as well as full insoles, and they are both affordable and reusable.

After wearing, wash the pads under running water with soap. Alternatively, if your sandals are a little too big, the silicone insoles can provide a perfect fit.

Pre-wear with shoe patches

Consider this a preliminary measure against chafing. Before putting on your new sandals, try this preventive method for the first two to three days. Apply patches on the areas of your foot that are prone to chafing.

This "trial period" will allow the shoe to adapt to the shape of your foot, ensuring a comfortable fit and protecting you from blisters. After this initial phase, you can remove the patches, and your sandals will no longer cause discomfort or pain.

Callus pencil

We present to you a lesser-known gem in the battle against chafing - the callus pencil. Similar to a lipstick or glue stick, this innovative solution has received rave reviews from those who have tried it.

Its effectiveness is truly impressive. Simply apply the callus pencil to the areas of your foot that are most prone to rubbing before wearing your sandals.

