Treating cockroaches once and for all: life hacks proven in practice

Create a mixture of baking soda and sugar

First, mix equal parts baking soda and sugar. Then, sprinkle the mixture in places where cockroaches are commonly found, such as under sinks, behind appliances, and near trash cans.

The sugar attracts cockroaches, and the baking soda acts as a poison, killing them on ingestion. This natural remedy is safe for children and pets.

Try boric acid and flour

Start by creating a solution of equal parts boric acid and flour. Then spray this mixture in the areas where cockroaches have been spotted.

Boric acid works by dehydrating the shells of these pests, which eventually leads to their death. However, it is important to keep this product away from children and pets, as boric acid can be harmful if ingested.

Take advantage of diatomaceous earth

This natural sedimentary rock contains fossils of diatoms that are very sharp and deadly to insects. The use of diatomaceous earth is to scatter it in cracks, crevices and other places where cockroaches hide.

When the cockroaches come into contact with diatomaceous earth, their shells are cut open, which leads to their dehydration and death. It is important to wear a mask when applying diatomaceous earth, as inhalation of small particles can cause lung irritation.

Clean your home regularly

Cockroaches are attracted to food sources, so keeping your space tidy reduces the likelihood of infestation. In addition, it is very important to fix any leaking pipes or faucets, as cockroaches are attracted to moisture.

It is also advisable to seal all cracks in the walls and floor, as they can serve as entry points for these unwanted insects. By keeping your home clean and eliminating potential entry points, you can keep cockroaches away from your home.

Call in the experts

If the cockroach infestation in your home persists and home remedies do not help, it is advisable to seek professional help from pest control specialists. Pest control professionals have the knowledge and tools to effectively exterminate cockroaches.

They can assess the severity of the problem, determine the best course of action, and apply treatment methods that are safe for your home and family. Investing in professional pest control guarantees thorough extermination of cockroaches and minimizes the risk of future infestation.

