Top 5 movies about alien invasion: the idea is impressive

Alien invasion movies have been a staple of the movie industry for decades. These films often explore the themes of extraterrestrial life, human survival, and the unknown secrets of the universe. UAportal has prepared a list of five must-see alien invasion movies from 2018 to 2021.

Arrival

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Science fiction, Drama

Country: USA; Length: 1h 56min; Year: 2018

Producer: Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, Dan Levine

"Arrival was nominated for eight Academy Awards in 2018, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film won the award for Best Sound Editing.

The film tells the story of linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams), who leads an elite team of researchers to communicate with extraterrestrials who have landed on Earth. As tensions rise between nations, Banks races against time to uncover the aliens' true intentions and prevent a global war.

Endless Night

IMDB rating: 6.7

Genre: Science fiction, Mystery

Country: USA; Length: 1h 31min; Year: 2019

Producer: Andrew Patterson, Melissa Kirkendall

"Endless Night has been critically acclaimed for its unique approach to the alien invasion genre. The film won the Audience Award at the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival and was nominated for Best Screenplay at the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards.

Set in 1950s New Mexico, Endless Night tells the story of a young switchboard operator (Sierra McCormick) and a local radio DJ (Jake Horowitz) who stumble upon a strange sound frequency that may be of extraterrestrial origin. As they investigate, they uncover a conspiracy that threatens to change the course of human history.

The Battle for the Earth

IMDB rating: 6.0

Genre: Science fiction, Thriller

Country: USA; Length: 1h 49min; Year: 2019

Producer: Rupert Wyatt, David Crockett

Battle for Earth is set in a Chicago neighborhood ten years after an alien occupation. The movie follows a group of rebels who plot to overthrow their alien oppressors, while a police officer (John Goodman) tries to maintain order and keep the peace.

The War of the Future

IMDB rating: 6.6

Genre: Science fiction, action movie

Country: USA; Length: 2h 20min; Year: 2021

Producer: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Colbrenner

In The Future War, humanity finds itself in a desperate situation when soldiers from the future arrive to recruit modern soldiers to fight a war against an alien race that threatens to destroy humanity. Biology teacher and veteran Dan Forrester (Chris Pratt) is among those recruited and must fight alongside the team to save the future of humanity.

An unexpected encounter

IMDB rating: 7.5

Genre: Science fiction, Thriller

Country: USA; Length: 1h 48min; Year: 2021

Produced by: David Guy Levy, Dan Warren, Keith Calder, Jessica Calder

"An Unexpected Encounter tells the story of Malik Khan (Riz Ahmed), a Marine veteran who is convinced that his young son is under the control of a parasitic extraterrestrial entity. In a race against time to protect his family, Khan must confront his own traumatizing past and fight forces beyond his control.

