Top 5 movies to watch with a girl: spend a pleasant evening

A movie night is always a great way to spend time with someone special. UAportal has prepared a list of the best movies to watch with a girl that was released between 2017 and 2021.

To all the guys out there: With love

IMDB rating: 7.1

Genre: Romance / Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 99 minutes; Year: 2018

Producer: Matt Kaplan

"To All the Boys: With Love" won the Teen Choice Award in the Choice Summer Movie category in 2018.

High school student Lara Jean's love life spirals out of control when love letters from every boy she's ever loved are sent without her knowledge.

Little Women

IMDB rating: 7.8

Genre: Drama/Romance

Country: USA; Length: 135 minutes; Year: 2019

Producer: Amy Pascal

Little Women has been nominated for six Academy Awards in 2020, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan.

In the adaptation of the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, the March sisters face love, loss, and their own life paths.

Lady Bird

IMDB rating: 7.4

Genre: Drama / Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 94 minutes; Year: 2017

Producer: Scott Rudin

Lady Bird was nominated for five Academy Awards in 2018, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

High school student Lady Bird figures out her relationships and her future as she dreams of going to college on the East Coast.

Crazy Rich Asians

IMDB rating: 7.3

Genre: Romance / Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 120 minutes; Year: 2018

Producer: Nina Jacobson

Crazy Rich Asians won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Comedy in 2019.

New Yorker Rachel Chu travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's wealthy family and learns about their secrets and the pressure of their expectations.

Education

IMDB rating: 7.2

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 102 minutes; Year: 2019

Producer: Megan Allison

An Education was nominated for four Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2020, including Best Comedy and Best Actress for Beanie Feldstein.

In this hilarious coming-of-age comedy, two straight-A students decide to spend one wild night before graduation.

