Top 5 types of cider: drinks to quench your thirst in summer

When it comes to refreshing and delicious drinks, ciders have always held a special place. UAportal has prepared this list to help you discover some of the most wonderful types of cider.

Traditional apple cider

There is something truly nostalgic about classic apple cider. Made from fresh apples, this cider offers the perfect combination of tartness and sweetness.

With its rich golden colour and pleasant taste, it has been a favourite among cider lovers for generations. Whether enjoyed at family gatherings or as a refreshing summer drink, traditional apple cider never fails to impress.

Video of the day

Read also: Avocados and oranges: 7 fruits to eat during pregnancy

Pear cider

For those looking for a slightly different twist, pear cider is a fantastic choice. Rich in the juicy aroma of ripe pears, this cider is known for its delicate and aromatic flavour. The natural sweetness of the pears adds a unique dimension to the drink, making it a great option for those who prefer a milder, more fruity cider.

Cider with berries

The combination of the healthy properties of berries with the refreshing properties of cider creates an exceptional drink. Cider with berries, such as blackberries or raspberries, adds a wonderful burst of tart and tangy flavour to the drink.

These ciders have a bright and invigorating taste that complements their natural fruitiness. Ideal for a warm summer day or paired with a light salad, cider with berry additions is a delight for the taste buds.

Read also: How to quickly peel new potatoes without a knife: a simple life hack

Cider with spices

As the temperature drops and the festive season approaches, spiced cider comes to the fore. Full of warm and soothing spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, this cider creates a cosy and nostalgic atmosphere.

The aromatic blend of flavours dances on your palate, creating a soothing and delightful sensation. Served hot or cold, spiced cider is a favourite winter treat that brings joy and warmth to any occasion.

Honey Crisp cider

The Honey Crisp apple variety is the name of this delicious cider. Known for its exceptional sweetness and soft texture, Honey Crisp cider is a true delight.

The natural flavours of apples shine through, creating a refreshing and rich taste. Honey Crisp cider can be drunk on its own or in combination with delicious dishes, and it is a testament to the wonders of apple-based drinks.

We also offer to learn how to cook new potatoes in wine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!