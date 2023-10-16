Top 5 things to put in a woman's bag

A woman's handbag is not just a stylish accessory, but a functional companion that can hold a lot of necessary things. UAportal has prepared a detailed overview of the contents of a woman's handbag, which every woman should collect.

Important things

A woman's handbag usually contains such essentials as a wallet, phone, or keys. For convenience, these things are usually stored in an easily accessible compartment.

Cosmetics

Another important place in a woman's handbag is dedicated to cosmetics and beauty products. This section contains items such as lipstick, mascara, and foundation, allowing women to emphasize their appearance on the go.

Personal care products

A significant part of a woman's handbag is often reserved for personal care items. This compartment can contain hand sanitizers, wipes, or feminine hygiene products that will help you quickly meet your personal care needs.

Organizers

Planners, pens, and small notebooks have their place in a woman's handbag as they help to organize and write down important notes or reminders.

Treats

Small items such as snacks, treats, or mints can be found in a woman's handbag. These items provide a quick source of power or a great boost of energy throughout the day.

