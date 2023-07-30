Top 5 fascinating cartoons of recent years: won the hearts of viewers

UAportal has prepared a selection of the most interesting animated masterpieces. These cartoons appeared on screens in 2010-2015.

"Zootopia"

IMDb rating: 8.0

Genre: animation, adventure, comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 1 hr 48 min.

Year of release: 2016

Main producer: Walt Disney Animation Studios

In the bustling metropolis of Zootopia, a city where animals of all kinds coexist in harmony, Judy Hopps, an ambitious rabbit who dreams of becoming the first rabbit police officer, faces many challenges. Teaming up with the cunning fox con artist Nick Wilde, she sets off on an adventure to solve a mysterious case that threatens the delicate balance of the city.

Video of the day

"Inside Out"

IMDb rating 8.1

Genre: animation, adventure, comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 1 hour 35 minutes

Year of release: 2015

Main producer: Pixar Animation Studios

"Inside Out takes us on a fascinating journey into the mind of 11-year-old Riley, where her emotions - joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust - personify her actions and experiences. When Riley's family moves to a new city, the emotions face the challenges of adapting to the change. As Joy and Sadness begin to find a way to get back to headquarters, they explore the complexity of human emotions and the importance of embracing all feelings.

"How to Train Your Dragon"

IMDb rating: 8.1

Genre: animation, action, adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 1 hr 38 min.

Year of release: 2010

Main producer: DreamWorks Animation

In the Viking village of Burke, where dragon-fearing traditions reign supreme, a young misfit named Hiccup befriends a wounded dragon, the Night Fury, whom he names Toothless. Freed from social norms, Hiccup seeks to understand dragons and discovers that they are not the scary creatures his village believes them to be. A deep bond develops between Hiccup and Toothless, and they embark on a thrilling adventure to save their world from a menacing threat that challenges their newfound friendship.

Read also: Top 5 war movies you should definitely watch

"Frozen"

IMDb rating: 7.4

Genre: animation, adventure, comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 1 hr 42 min.

Year of release: 2013

Main producer: Walt Disney Animation Studios

"Frozen tells the story of two royal sisters, Elsa and Anna, in the kingdom of Arendelle. Elsa has magical ice powers that she struggles to control, and when an accident plunges the kingdom into eternal winter, she runs away, inadvertently isolating herself from her sister and the world. Determined to bring back summer and mend their relationship, Anna embarks on a dangerous journey with the help of Christophe the ice axe and his faithful reindeer, Sven.

"The LEGO Movie"

IMDb rating: 7.7

Genre: animation, action, adventure

Country: USA, Denmark, Australia

Duration: 1 hr 40 min.

Year of release: 2014

Main producer: Warner Animation Group

In the colorful and imaginative world of LEGO, an ordinary construction worker named Emmet stumbles upon a legendary object that can thwart the evil plans of the tyrannical Lord of Business. Unbeknownst to him, Emmett is destined to become a special hero who can save the LEGO universe from destruction. Joining forces with an eclectic group of LEGO characters, Emmett embarks on an extraordinary adventure full of action, humor, and a powerful message about embracing your uniqueness.

As a reminder, we have prepared a list of the best cartoons released between 2018 and 2021. They will appeal not only to children but to all family members.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!