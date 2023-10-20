Top 5 ways to purify water at home

Learn about the most effective ways to purify drinking water at home, from sophisticated filtration systems to simple methods. UAportal will tell you about the main means of ensuring clean and safe water.

Filtration system

To purify drinking water at home, we recommend using a water filtration system. This method is highly effective in removing impurities such as bacteria and chemicals from your water. Water filtration systems are easy to install and maintain, ensuring a continuous supply of clean and safe drinking water for you and your family.

Boiling

Boiling water kills harmful bacteria, viruses and parasites that may be present in the water. Boiling is a simple, economical, and effective method that can be used when access to other purification methods is limited.

Distillation

In the process of distillation, water is heated to form steam, which is then collected and cooled to return to its liquid state. This method effectively removes heavy metals and contaminants from water. To distill water at home, you need a distiller, or you can use a homemade setup with basic kitchen supplies.

Tablets for purification

Next on our list is the use of water purification tablets. These tablets are easy to use and can quickly disinfect water by eliminating viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms. They are lightweight and portable, making them a convenient option for outdoor enthusiasts or in emergency situations when access to clean water is limited.

Activated carbon water filters

Activated carbon water filters have a high absorption capacity and can effectively remove chlorine, pesticides, herbicides and other compounds from water.

They can be installed in water jugs, faucet attachments, or even directly in the water bottle. Activated carbon filters are an affordable and environmentally friendly option for water purification at home.

