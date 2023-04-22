Top 5 most popular cartoons: you and your kids will love them

When it comes to animation, there is no shortage of great series to watch. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best cartoons from 2018 to 2021. These series are sure to give endless hours of entertainment, laughter, and heartfelt moments.

The Dragon Prince

IMDB rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Fantasy, Action

Country: USA, Canada; Duration: 3 seasons, 27 episodes; Year: 2018-2020

Producer: Wonderstorm

The series won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation in 2020.

Two human princes and an elf assassin embark on a dangerous journey to bring peace to their warring kingdoms.

Steven Universe

IMDB rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Country: USA; Duration: 5 seasons, 160 episodes; Year: 2013-2019

Producer: Cartoon Network

The series has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Short Program in 2019.

A half-golem boy named Stephen discovers his powers and makes his way through life with the help of his three gay keepers.

Kipo and the Age of Wonder Beasts

IMDB rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Country: USA; Duration: 3 seasons, 30 episodes; Year: 2020-2021

Producer: DreamWorks Animation

The series was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Sound Editing and Sound Mixing in 2021.

A young girl named Kipo travels to a post-apocalyptic world filled with mutated animals and makes friends with both humans and non-humans.

Hilda

IMDB rating: 8.6/10

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Country: United Kingdom, Canada; Duration: 2 seasons, 26 episodes

Year: 2018-2020

Producer: Silvergate Media

The series won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program in 2020.

A fearless blue-haired girl named Hilda goes on adventures with her friends and meets mythical creatures in a magical world.

The Hollow

IMDB rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Country: Canada; Duration: 2 seasons, 20 episodes; Year: 2018-2020

Producer: Slap Happy Cartoons

Three teenagers wake up in a mysterious kingdom with no memory of how they got there and have to solve puzzles and pass tests to find their way home.

