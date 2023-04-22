Top 5 most popular cartoons: you and your kids will love them
When it comes to animation, there is no shortage of great series to watch. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best cartoons from 2018 to 2021. These series are sure to give endless hours of entertainment, laughter, and heartfelt moments.
The Dragon Prince
IMDB rating: 8.3/10
Genre: Fantasy, Action
Country: USA, Canada; Duration: 3 seasons, 27 episodes; Year: 2018-2020
Producer: Wonderstorm
The series won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation in 2020.
Two human princes and an elf assassin embark on a dangerous journey to bring peace to their warring kingdoms.
Steven Universe
IMDB rating: 8.2/10
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
Country: USA; Duration: 5 seasons, 160 episodes; Year: 2013-2019
Producer: Cartoon Network
The series has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Short Program in 2019.
A half-golem boy named Stephen discovers his powers and makes his way through life with the help of his three gay keepers.
Kipo and the Age of Wonder Beasts
IMDB rating: 8.3/10
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
Country: USA; Duration: 3 seasons, 30 episodes; Year: 2020-2021
Producer: DreamWorks Animation
The series was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Sound Editing and Sound Mixing in 2021.
A young girl named Kipo travels to a post-apocalyptic world filled with mutated animals and makes friends with both humans and non-humans.
Hilda
IMDB rating: 8.6/10
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
Country: United Kingdom, Canada; Duration: 2 seasons, 26 episodes
Year: 2018-2020
Producer: Silvergate Media
The series won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program in 2020.
A fearless blue-haired girl named Hilda goes on adventures with her friends and meets mythical creatures in a magical world.
The Hollow
IMDB rating: 7.6/10
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
Country: Canada; Duration: 2 seasons, 20 episodes; Year: 2018-2020
Producer: Slap Happy Cartoons
Three teenagers wake up in a mysterious kingdom with no memory of how they got there and have to solve puzzles and pass tests to find their way home.
