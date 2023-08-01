Top 5 most interesting adventure movies that you will want to watch again later
Adventure films have always fascinated viewers with their adrenaline-pumping plots and versatile characters. UAportal has prepared the top 5 most interesting movie masterpieces that will definitely surprise you with unpredictable endings.
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
IMDB rating: 7.0
Genre: Adventure
Country: USA
Duration: 1 hour 59 minutes
Year: 2017
Production: Columbia Pictures
Four high school students find an old game console and enter the virtual world of Jumanji. In this dangerous jungle, the friends take on the avatars of their chosen characters. Together, they must complete a dangerous quest to return to the real world.
"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider"
IMDB rating: 6,3
Genre: Adventure
Country: USA
Duration: 1h 58min
Year: 2018
Production: Warner Bros. Pictures.
The brave Lara Croft embarks on her first dangerous expedition to discover the truth about her missing father. The girl travels to a remote island off the coast of Japan, where she discovers an ancient tomb with countless treasures and supernatural secrets. The main character must use all her skills, resilience and ingenuity to survive.
"Solo: A Star Wars Story"
IMDB rating: 6,9
Genre: Adventure
Country: USA
Duration: 2h 15min
Year: 2018
Production: Lucasfilm
Viewers have the opportunity to plunge into an exciting adventure with the legendary Han Solo. In a distant galaxy, the protagonist, together with his faithful friend Chewbacca and a group of misfits, tries to recover the stolen valuable coaxial fuel.
"Jurassic World 2"
IMDB rating: 6,3
Genre: Adventure
Country: USA
Duration: 2h 8min
Year: 2018
Production: Universal Pictures
Owen Grady and Claire Daring return to the island of Isla Nublar, an abandoned dinosaur theme park, on a mission to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcanic eruption. However, as they move through the dangerous territory, the researchers uncover a conspiracy that threatens the existence of the entire planet.
"The Meg"
IMDB rating: 5.6
Genre: Adventure
Country: USA
Duration: 1h 53mins
Year: 2018
Production: Warner Bros. Pictures.
Viewers have the opportunity to travel to the depths of the ocean to meet a massive prehistoric predator known as a megalodon. When a group of scientists, led by deep-sea diver Jonas Taylor, discovers the existence of this ancient and deadly creature, they have to embark on a crucial mission to prevent it from destroying the ocean ecosystem.
Earlier, UaPortal recommended a selection of the best vampire movies.
If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!