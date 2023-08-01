Top 5 most interesting adventure movies that you will want to watch again later

Adventure films have always fascinated viewers with their adrenaline-pumping plots and versatile characters. UAportal has prepared the top 5 most interesting movie masterpieces that will definitely surprise you with unpredictable endings.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

IMDB rating: 7.0

Genre: Adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 1 hour 59 minutes

Year: 2017

Production: Columbia Pictures

Four high school students find an old game console and enter the virtual world of Jumanji. In this dangerous jungle, the friends take on the avatars of their chosen characters. Together, they must complete a dangerous quest to return to the real world.

"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider"

IMDB rating: 6,3

Genre: Adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 58min

Year: 2018

Production: Warner Bros. Pictures.

The brave Lara Croft embarks on her first dangerous expedition to discover the truth about her missing father. The girl travels to a remote island off the coast of Japan, where she discovers an ancient tomb with countless treasures and supernatural secrets. The main character must use all her skills, resilience and ingenuity to survive.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

IMDB rating: 6,9

Genre: Adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 15min

Year: 2018

Production: Lucasfilm

Viewers have the opportunity to plunge into an exciting adventure with the legendary Han Solo. In a distant galaxy, the protagonist, together with his faithful friend Chewbacca and a group of misfits, tries to recover the stolen valuable coaxial fuel.

"Jurassic World 2"

IMDB rating: 6,3

Genre: Adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 8min

Year: 2018

Production: Universal Pictures

Owen Grady and Claire Daring return to the island of Isla Nublar, an abandoned dinosaur theme park, on a mission to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcanic eruption. However, as they move through the dangerous territory, the researchers uncover a conspiracy that threatens the existence of the entire planet.

"The Meg"

IMDB rating: 5.6

Genre: Adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 53mins

Year: 2018

Production: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Viewers have the opportunity to travel to the depths of the ocean to meet a massive prehistoric predator known as a megalodon. When a group of scientists, led by deep-sea diver Jonas Taylor, discovers the existence of this ancient and deadly creature, they have to embark on a crucial mission to prevent it from destroying the ocean ecosystem.

