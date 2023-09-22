Top 5 gifts that are better not to give: useful tips

When it comes to choosing gifts, it is very important to be thoughtful and attentive - there are certain types of gifts that are best avoided. UAportal has prepared some tips on what gifts are better not to give and why.

Gifts without meaning

When choosing a gift for someone, it is important to consider their personal preferences and interests. Avoid generic gifts, such as money, that show a lack of thought or effort.

Instead, choose something that reflects the person's personality and shows that the giver really knows and appreciates them. For example, if the recipient is a book lover, a signed copy of the latest edition of their favorite author would be a nice and personalized gift.

Offensive gifts

Another type of gift to avoid is anything that could be perceived as offensive or inappropriate. It is extremely important to keep in mind the recipient's cultural background, personal boundaries, and principles.

For example, a gift that makes fun of someone's appearance or beliefs can be offensive and disrespectful. Instead, choose a gift that emphasizes the person's inclusivity.

Gifts that impose too much responsibility

Avoid gifts that require a lot of care. For example, a pet may seem like a cute and heartwarming gift, but it's important to consider the responsibility and obligations that come with it.

Pets require a lot of time, effort, and resources to take care of properly. Instead, choose gifts that are low-maintenance and easy to use.

Household items

Avoid gifts that may be perceived as too familiar. While it's important to consider the recipient's needs, you should also strike a balance between functionality and personality.

For example, giving someone a vacuum cleaner or a set of kitchen utensils may be practical, but it doesn't have the emotional connection that a gift should. Instead, choose something that combines utility with personality, such as a high-quality chef's knife with engraved initials.

Expensive gifts

Avoid gifts that may seem too exotic or expensive. While it's tempting to splurge on a lavish gift, it can make the recipient feel guilty or obligated. It's important to consider the financial situation and standard of living of the person you're giving a gift to.

It is better to focus on the thoughts and feelings behind the gift rather than its monetary value. For example, think about giving a photography workshop or a personalized photo album to someone who loves to take pictures.

