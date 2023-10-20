Top 5 mistakes during an apartment renovation

In this article, UAportal presented information about the most common mistakes that apartment owners make during renovation. By understanding and eliminating them, people can improve the repair process, save their time and money and achieve the desired results.

Lack of a plan

One of the biggest mistakes people make while renovating an apartment is not having a clear plan before starting the project. It is very important to carefully plan what needs to be done, set a budget and create a timeline.

Read also: Proven simple methods how to remove old wallpaper quickly

Unprofessional Workers

Another common mistake is hiring non-professionals to do the job. Relying on professionals ensures that the renovation is done properly and according to the norms.

Ignoring permits

Ignoring the importance of the permits is another mistake people make while renovating an apartment. It is important to consult the local authorities to determine if permits are needed and make sure that all necessary permits are obtained.

Lack of budget

Not having a contingency budget is a mistake that can lead to financial stress and delays. It is important to set aside a contingency fund to cover any unexpected expenses that may arise during the renovation.

Neglecting the design

Neglecting the overall design and functionality of the renovated space can lead to unflattering results. It is important to carefully choose the layout, appropriate materials and think about how the renovated space will be used.

We will remind, we wrote about the 20 lifehacks that will help to clean the apartment faster.

If you want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!