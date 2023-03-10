Top 5 documentaries that everyone should watch

UAportal has prepared a list of five must-see documentaries released between 2010 and 2015.

1 Exit Through The Gift Shop

IMDB Rating: 8.0 Genre: Documentary, Country: USA/UK, Length: 87 minutes, Year: 2010, Producer: Banksy.

This movie tells the story of a French shopkeeper who becomes obsessed with street art and decides to make a documentary about it. Directed by Banksy, one of the most famous street artists in the world, the film is an interesting look into the world of underground graffiti culture.

2 Senna

IMDB Rating: 8.5 Genre: Documentary / Sports biopic, Country: UK/Brazil/USA, Length: 106 minutes, Year: 2011, Producer: James Gay-Reese

This documentary follows the career of Brazilian Formula One driver Ayrton Senna da Silva, who has become famous in his country and around the world. The film includes interviews with family members as well as footage from Senna's races, which makes it truly fascinating.

3. The Act of Killing

IMDB Rating 9.0 Genre: Documentary/Crime/History, Country: Denmark/Norway/Finland/Indonesia, Length: 115 minutes, Year: 2012, Producer: Anonymous

This documentary explores the genocide in Indonesia through interviews with the leaders of the death squads that carried out mass killings in 1965-66 under the Suharto regime. It shows how these men rationalise their actions despite the horrific acts they committed.

4. Blackfish

This documentary takes an in-depth look at SeaWorld's company of keeping killer whales in captivity and how it negatively impacts not only their health but also their relationship with humans. It tells an important story about animal rights and reveals some of the very dark secrets kept at SeaWorld.

5. Citizenfour

IMDB Rating 8.1 Genre; Documentary/Political Country; Germany/USA Length; 114 minutes Year; 2014 Producer; Steven Soderbergh

The documentary directed by Laura Poitras tells the story of Edward Snowden's decision to leak classified NSA documents that reveal the US government's massive surveillance programs. The film features interviews with key figures involved in the case, as well as news footage from various media.

