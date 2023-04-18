Holy Week 2023: traditions and prohibitions of the Holy Week

The first week after Easter has many names: Bright Week, Easter Week, Bright Week, and Holy Week. This period covers seven days - Easter and six days after it.

In 2023, Bright Week falls on the period from April 16 to 22. During these seven days, there is no fasting on Wednesday and Friday. Self-imposed fasting is prohibited. During Bright Week, it is customary to have fun and relax.

First Monday after Easter: Watered Monday

On this day, there is a tradition of dousing each other with water. Usually, boys shower girls, for which they receive Easter eggs as a gift. In addition, it is customary to visit on this day, but only men go.

Tuesday of Easter week

On this day, they continue to visit - now only women. Men stay at home.

Wednesday of Easter week

This day was also called "Horovodnytsia" - people began to lead dances all the way to the Holy Trinity. In addition, dances and various fun were arranged.

Thursday of the Easter week: Navsky Easter

This day is also called Easter of the Dead. It is believed that on this day the news that Easter has arrived reaches the world of the dead and they join in the celebration. On Navsky Easter, graves in cemeteries were cleaned. On this Thursday, it was also customary to look after one's bride. It was done like this: the girls gathered in groups, sang songs, and called for spring. At this time, the husbands were looking after their beloved.

Friday of Bright Week

On this day, the feast of the icon of the Mother of God "Life-giving source" is celebrated, and water is consecrated in churches. The wife's parents called the husband's parents to visit them. Unmarried girls washed with cold water on Good Friday and believed that it would help them to be healthy and beautiful all year round.

Saturday of Easter week

On this day, you can go to work around the house, although the fun and festivities continued.

Sunday of Easter week: Red Hill

This day is called the Red Hill. It is the first day of the memorial Radonytsky week. On Sunday, unmarried girls and unmarried boys were forbidden to stay at home - a bad omen.

What is forbidden to do during Holy Week:

- During the entire Holy Week, it is forbidden to grieve and cry for the dead.

- You cannot fast during Holy Week, even if you receive Communion.

- It is forbidden to hold memorial services during Holy Week.

- It is forbidden to get married during Bright Week, but it is allowed to baptize children.

- It is forbidden to throw out consecrated products. They had to be eaten, shared with relatives, or given to the poor.

