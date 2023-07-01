Blow-drying or air-drying: the advantages and disadvantages of both methods

When it comes to deciding between blow-drying and air-drying, there are many factors that come into play. Although it is commonly believed that minimal heat exposure is better for your curls, the reality is a little more complicated. UAportal has gathered all the advantages and disadvantages of drying hair with these methods.

First of all, you need to decide whether blow-drying can damage your hair. Undoubtedly, excessive heat is not good for your curls, especially when they are wet. Wet hair is more vulnerable to damage because it frizzes and weakens after prolonged contact with water.

Surprisingly, experts agree that blow-drying is actually safer than air-drying. The key is to use the right tools and products. With a quality hairdryer, you can use a variety of cosmetic products that will not only protect your hair but also improve its appearance.

To achieve perfect styling, here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Start by drying your hair with a towel, being careful not to rub it vigorously, as friction can strip it of moisture.

2. Apply a heat protectant spray to create a barrier against heat, protect the cuticles and prevent split ends.

3. Start blow-drying on a low setting, gradually increasing the temperature as the hair dries.

4. When the hair is dry and slightly warm, increase the temperature to give the hairstyle a finishing touch and style it as desired, securing it with hairspray.

Professional tip

When blow-drying, direct the airflow from the roots to the ends. This technique helps to smooth the cuticles of the hair, making it look smoother and shinier.

On the other hand, if you prefer a natural drying method, you should keep in mind the precautions. Wet hair is more prone to breakage, so handle it with care. In addition, prolonged humidity can create a favourable environment for the growth of yeast fungi, which leads to dandruff.

Here are some valuable tips for safe air drying:

1. Use a wide-toothed comb to gently detangle damp hair, starting at the ends and working your way up.

2. Apply a leave-in conditioner and detangling spray for extra protection and manageability.

3. Choose a suitable styling brush that will not damage the hair shaft.

4. Don't forget to nourish your hair with a repairing hair mask to restore strength and elasticity.

5. If you have fine, brittle or frizzy hair, avoid excessive touching while drying to minimise damage and frizzy hair.

So which method is better?

Experts agree that blow-drying is the best choice. However, it is very important to take your time and use low temperature settings to minimise potential damage.

However, the natural drying method has also been approved by experts. The main thing is to treat wet hair with minimal intervention and use products that help smooth the hair cuticles.

