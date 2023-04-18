Super-quick dinner from a vegetable mixture: a recipe

After work, no one wants to stand at the stove for a long time, but dinner also needs to be prepared. UaPortal offers you a recipe for a delicious vegetable casserole that will take you a minimum of time.

For cooking you will need:

– Frozen vegetables (mixture) - 350 g

– Processed cheese - 100 g

– Milk (hot) - 150 ml

– Butter (softened) - 20 g

- Flour - 1 tbsp. l

– Salt - 1/3 tsp (to taste)

– Ground black pepper - a pinch (to taste)

Read also: Recipes for dishes with fried radish.

Thaw the vegetable mixture, and take the butter out of the refrigerator in advance so that it comes to room temperature. Set the oven to 190 degrees. Place the vegetables in the form. Mix butter and flour separately, and add salt, pepper, and milk. Stir. Grate melted cheese and add to the milk and flour mixture. Pour the mixture over the vegetables and put in the oven for 30 minutes.

Video of the day

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for pickled cucumbers in 5 minutes.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!