Apple's strategic move: iPad Mini and iPad Air will get OLED displays in 2026

A recent report from research firm Omdia revealed that Apple is considering major changes to its iPad lineup. Starting in 2026, Apple plans to use OLED displays for its iPad Mini and iPad Air models.

The move is in line with the company's strategy to gradually introduce OLED technology into its tablet lineup, and 2024 will be the beginning of that transition.

The decision to install OLED displays on the iPad Mini and iPad Air seems to have been carefully calculated. It seems Apple intends to first gauge market reaction to future iPad Pro models with OLED displays scheduled for the release next year.

LG and Samsung are expected to supply these displays, indicating that Apple is looking for new suppliers of OLED displays for its iPads.

Looking ahead, the next generation iPad Pro, which is scheduled to debut in 2024, promises to bring fundamental changes to the device.

This includes larger OLED displays, the use of a powerful M3 chip and support for a completely redesigned Magic Keyboard. The updates are eagerly awaited probably because this is the first overhaul of the iPad Pro since 2018.

Additionally, Omdia's report hints at a change in screen sizes across the iPad lineup. It is speculated that after the release of the 11th generation iPad, Apple may gradually move from the current 10.2-inch iPads to 10.9-inch iPads.

This could mean the discontinuation of the ninth-generation model as Apple refines its offerings in line with market trends and consumer demands.

