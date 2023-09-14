Should you stop eating sugar: advantages and disadvantages of sugar substitutes

Sugar substitutes are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional sugar due to their properties. UAportal has prepared an article that will help you make an informed decision about giving up sugar and including its substitutes in your diet.

Benefits of sugar substitutes:

Reduced calorie intake

Sugar substitutes often have fewer calories than regular sugar, making them effective for weight management or reducing overall calorie intake.

Controlling blood sugar levels

Some sugar substitutes have minimal impact on blood sugar levels, making them safe for people with diabetes or those who need to control their blood sugar.

Dental health

Sugar substitutes do not usually contribute to tooth decay. Thus, they help maintain healthy teeth.

Disadvantages of sugar substitutes:

Difference in taste

Sugar substitutes often have a different taste to regular sugar, which some people may find unpleasant or too harsh. This can affect the overall experience of consuming foods and drinks containing these substitutes.

Digestive problems

Some sugar substitutes, such as sugar alcohols, sorbitol or xylitol, can cause digestive problems, such as bloating, gas or diarrhoea, if consumed in large quantities. People with sensitive gastrointestinal systems should be careful when consuming products containing these substitutes.

Potential health problems

Some studies show that certain sugar substitutes can have negative health effects if consumed in large quantities. For example, artificial sweeteners such as aspartame can potentially cause headaches and metabolic disorders.

