Reasons why the cat sleeps next to the owners revealed

Have you ever wondered why a cat prefers to curl up next to you while sleeping? The reasons for this behavior may surprise you.

Cats have their own motives for seeking intimacy with humans, and sometimes even boldly settling down on them. UAportal has prepared an explanation of what criteria cats take into account when choosing a cozy place.

Reasons why your beloved cat sleeps with you

1. The desire for warmth:

Animals are naturally drawn to warmth, and your furry friend may see you as his or her personal "heater." By snuggling up to your body, you provide them with a comfortable source of heat.

Video of the day

Read also: Why cats react to the "psst" sound: the answer of scientists

2. Safety and comfort:

As night falls, your cat may feel afraid or vulnerable. When sleeping next to you, cats find comfort in the warmth and security that comes from being close to you.

3. Cat sleep:

Cats need a significant amount of sleep, with young animals needing about 15 hours and kittens and older cats needing even more. Your cat's comfort plays a crucial role in their sleep decisions.

4. Showing affection:

If your cat consistently prefers to sleep next to you, it is a heartfelt sign of their affection for you. They are looking for closeness and comfort in your presence.

5. Pleasing odors:

When your feline friend decides to rest on your head, consider it a compliment. They are attracted to the smell of your skin or fur, and find it pleasant and soothing.

See also: What nicknames shouldn't be given to cats so they don't get offended

Interestingly, the places where a cat decides to rest have a symbolic interpretation. Some believe that when a cat sleeps at your feet, that means it wants to drive away the accumulated negative energy, acting as a protector of positive vibrations.

According to an old belief, if a cat lies down on a certain part of your body, it indicates that there is a "bad place" in that area.

Why you shouldn't sleep with a cat

1. Hygienic problems:

Cats often step on litter, which can contain bacteria and even parasite eggs. Bringing these "gifts" to your bed can put you at risk for health problems.

2. Problems with shedding:

All cats shed, and even people who are not allergic can experience unpleasant symptoms, such as sneezing, due to the presence of cat hair in their sleeping area.

We have already written about whether cats understand human speech.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !