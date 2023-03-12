Top children's films: spend time with your child

UAportal has prepared a list of the best children's films released between 2015 and 2019. According to the IMDB rating, the films have scores from 6.5 to 10.

Inside Out

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Genre: comedy-drama

Country: USA; Length: 94 minutes; Year: 2015

Directed by Pete Docter.

Tells the story of a young girl named Riley who is uprooted from her Midwestern life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco and she has to cope with her new emotions.

Moana

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 107 min; Year: 2016

Producer: Walt Disney Pictures

The story follows Moana Vialiki, the strong-willed daughter of a Polynesian chief who embarks on an adventurous journey to save her people from destruction with the help of Maui, a demigod from South Pacific mythology. During the journey, she learns about her true identity, as well as many secrets about her ancestors' past that will help her in her quest to save her people from the destruction caused by an evil being known as Ti Ka.

Wonder Park

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Animation

Country: USA; Length: 86 min; Year: 2019

Producer: Paramount Animation.

The film tells the story of June Bailey and how she creates an imaginary theme park full of talking animals called Wonderland, which comes to life when she visits it one day after school, trying to cope with difficult times at home due to her parents' divorce proceedings. With the help of Boomer the bear, Gus the gorilla, Greta the grizzly, Steve the porcupine, Peanut the elephant, Bee the monkey, Cooper the condor and many other talking animals, June must find a way to save Wonderland before it's too late.

The Secret Life Of Pets

IMDB Rating 7 / 10

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 87 min; Year made: 2016

A production of Illumination Entertainment for Universal Pictures

The film tells the story about what pets do when their owners leave them alone at home for a long time. It follows Max, a Jack Russell Terrier whose life is turned upside down when his owner brings home Duke, a large, shaggy dog adopted from an animal shelter. Together, the two dogs embark on an adventure through New York City, trying to avoid capture by animal control officers led by Snowball, a white rabbit who leads an army of abandoned pets out for revenge on humans.

Sing

IMDB Rating 7 / 10

Genre: Animation

Country: USA Length: 108 min; Year: 2016

Producer: Illumination Entertainment for Universal Pictures

The story takes place in a world entirely populated by anthropomorphic animals, where Buster Moon, the owner of the Koala Bear Theatre, organises the Moon Theater Grand Prix singing competition to bring audiences back to his theatre, hoping it will save it from bankruptcy, but things don't go as planned as all the contestants have different plans for the prize on offer. A funny, heartwarming story that will definitely make you laugh out loud while teaching valuable lessons such as friendship, cooperation, and the ability to never give up, even if things don't seem so fun at first glance!

