Top 5 amazing cartoons: kids will love it!

UAportal has prepared a list of five amazing cartoons released between 2018 and 2022. Each film has the highest rating on IMDB.

1. Toy Story 4

IMDB Rating: 9.0; Genre: Animation, Adventure; Country: USA; Duration: 100 minutes; Year: 2019; Producer: Jonas Rivera.

"Toy Story 4" tells the story of how the beloved group of toys goes on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The film perfectly reveals the themes of growing up, friendship and family relationships.

2. Spider Man: Into The Spider-Verse

(IMDB Rating: 8.4; Genre: Action, Adventure, Animation; Country: USA; Length: 117 minutes; Year: 2018; Produced by Christopher Miller).

"Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse tells the story of Miles Morales, who discovers his own spider powers as he teams up with different versions of Spider-Man from other dimensions to stop an evil threat from destroying their world. The film combines stunning visuals with great storytelling to create an unforgettable experience.

3. Klaus

(IMDB rating: 8.2; Genre: Adventure, Animation, Comedy; Country: Spain; Length: 96 minutes; Year: 2019 ; Producer: Sergio Pablos)

This animated film tells the story of Jesper Johansson, who is sent to Smeerensburg, an island divided by two warring families, to deliver 60,000 letters as part of his postman's apprenticeship. With the help of Klaus, a mysterious woodcutter who lives in an old hut, Jesper embarks on a journey to bring joy and happiness back to the people of Smeerensburg.

4. The Breadwinner

(IMDB rating 8.1; Genre: Drama, Animation, Family; Country: Canada, Ireland; Length: 94 minutes; Year: 2017; Producer: Anthony Leo)

The film tells the story of Parwana, an 11-year-old Afghan girl living under Taliban rule, whose father is unjustly imprisoned and she is forced to dress as a boy to support her family. This film shows how courage, compassion and understanding can overcome even oppressive forces in society.

5. Mirai

(IMDB Rating 7, 9 ; Genre : Fantasy, Animation, Family; Country Japan; Length 98 minutes Year 2018 Producer Mamoru Hosoda)

The film Mirai follows Kun, a four-year-old boy who is struggling with the arrival of his younger sister Mirai, as he embarks on an incredible adventure through time and space. This heartfelt story about family ties explores such themes as sibling rivalry, growing up and accepting change.

