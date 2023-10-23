A modern idol and philanthropist: Top 5 interesting facts about Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a popular American pop star who has won the hearts of millions of people around the world. Even at a young age, her exceptional appearance, versatile abilities, and many talents brought her fame. UAportal has collected five unexpected facts about the star's life.

The name of the star

The name Selena, which comes from the Greek language, means "Moon". Interestingly, this name has gained considerable popularity in Spanish-speaking Latin American countries. The name Selena was given to her as a tribute to the famous Mexican singer Selena Perez. Unfortunately, just three years after her birth, the future Hollywood star Selena Perez was shot and killed.

Early success

Gomez became known for her early involvement in the film industry, landing her first role at the age of 11. Films such as The Wizards of Waverly, Another Cinderella Story, The Princess Protection Program, Hannah Montana, and Spy Kids 3D: Endgame" demonstrated her talent and contributed to the growth of her popularity.

Alongside her acting career, Gomez began her musical journey with Selena Gomez & the Scene, debuting in 2009 with the album Kiss & Tell. She has also recorded several songs for soundtracks of famous movies.

Personal life

In her personal life, Gomez had high-profile romantic relationships. At first, she dated Justin Bieber, and although the couple broke up several times, they continued to reconcile. She publicly called their relationship toxic. After their final breakup in 2018, Gomez began a brief affair with The Weeknd in early 2017, which ended later that year.

The artist's life was constantly under scrutiny, which led to significant toll on her mental health. Her struggle with bipolar disorder led to Gomez checking into a rehabilitation center.

A serious illness

The young artist faced a difficult period in her life, battling a serious illness that forced her to temporarily withdraw from the world of show business. Fighting lupus, Selena managed to hide her condition for a long time. Doctors diagnosed the American singer with lupus about eight years ago.

To alleviate her suffering, doctors prescribed her a course of chemotherapy, using drugs commonly used in cancer treatment, albeit in smaller quantities. In addition to physical consequences, such as weight gain, the young star also faced psychological problems.

Charity work

In addition to his achievements in entertainment, Gomez is an active member of the UNICEF Foundation. When she received this title at the age of 17, she became the youngest UNICEF member to ever join the organization.

Selena's first official mission for UNICEF was a trip to Ghana in West Africa, where she saw the work the organization was doing to help children get everything they need - clean water, food, education, and medicine.

