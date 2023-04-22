Tips for fast eyelash growth: the effect will surprise you

UAportal has prepared a list of tips for fast eyelash growth. They will help you achieve the desired results without expensive procedures.

Use natural oils

Natural oils such as coconut, castor, and olive have been proven to promote hair growth, including eyelashes. These oils contain essential fatty acids and vitamins that nourish hair follicles, strengthen lashes, and prevent breakage.

To use, simply apply a small amount of oil to a clean mascara wand or cotton swab and apply to your lashes before bed. Leave the oil on overnight and rinse off in the morning.

This tip is ideal for those who prefer natural cosmetics and want to avoid harsh chemicals. It's also a great option for those with sensitive skin.

Use a serum for eyelashes

Eyelash serums are specially formulated to improve eyelash growth and density. They contain active ingredients such as peptides, vitamins, and botanicals that stimulate eyelash follicles and promote growth.

To use, apply the serum to the base of your lashes every night before bed. Follow the instructions carefully and avoid getting the serum in your eyes.

This tip is ideal for those who want a more targeted solution for eyelash growth. Serums for eyelashes are usually more powerful than natural oils and can give faster results.

Eat healthy foods

What you eat can have a significant impact on the growth of your hair and eyelashes. A balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein will help support healthy eyelash growth. Specific nutrients that are essential for hair growth include biotin, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Including foods such as eggs, nuts, and oily fish in your diet will help provide your body with the nutrients it needs.

This tip is ideal for those who want to take a holistic approach to eyelash growth. A healthy diet not only promotes eyelash growth but also has many other health benefits.

