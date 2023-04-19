The sun and non-original charging: what factors reduce the life of your phone

The phone has become an integral part of our life. We do not even suspect that some of our habits are negatively reflected in the work of the gadget. UAportal will tell you what habits reduce the life of our phones.

Incorrect charging

We are used to fully charging the phone and then leaving it to charge overnight. But this reduces the duration of the battery because constant cycles of charging and discharging exhaust the battery. It is better to charge the phone to 80% and to discharge it to 20%.

Memory is blocked

Regularly clean your phone of unnecessary files, because memory overload causes the phone to slow down and slow down its operation.

Clean the memory of the gadget at least once a month. It is also important to delete unnecessary files and photos, as well as clear the application cache. In addition, you can move important files to the "cloud".

Sun and frost

Sudden temperature changes impair the phone's performance. Direct sunlight or cold has a negative effect on the operation of the battery, the screen, and the device as a whole. Do not charge your phone immediately after frost.

Remember that you should not leave your phone in the car in the winter, as this greatly shortens the life of the battery.

Lack of cover and protective glass

Lack of additional protection can damage the coating. It is better to wear a protective glass and a case so that you do not have to change the glass or battery later. A good case and high-quality protective glass can protect your phone from repair.

Independent repair

If you encounter a broken phone, it is better to take it in for repair and do not try to fix it yourself. This can make the situation worse: violate the warranty conditions or lose the right to free repairs.

