According to feng shui: how to choose the position of the body for sleep

The position of the body during sleep can have a significant impact on well-being and general health. UAportal found out what it means to sleep with your head towards the door and feet towards the window and will tell you about the potential consequences.

Daily video

Is it possible to sleep with your feet towards the door

According to the principles of feng shui, sleeping with your feet towards the door is considered a bad omen. This arrangement can disrupt the flow of positive energy known as qi. As a consequence, a person may experience fatigue, restlessness and a general sense of anxiety. Moreover, it is believed that such a position can have a negative impact on one's mental state, potentially leading to depression.

Interestingly, Scandinavian legends offer a different perspective. They believe that when we sleep, our soul temporarily leaves the body, and that doorways serve as gateways to Utgard, the realm of monsters and chaos. So when we sleep with our feet against the door, we risk sending our soul on a dangerous journey from which it can be very difficult to escape.

Is it okay to sleep with your head towards the door and your feet towards the window

As to whether it is possible to sleep with your head towards the door and your feet towards the window, there are different beliefs. Some prejudices suggest that this arrangement can lead to memory problems or even psychological instability. In the old days, when intruders could break into a house at any time, lying with your head against the door meant risking being caught off guard.

Read also: Keep in the bedroom: Which houseplants help you sleep?

Also, historically, it was the windows and not the doors that were the best way to carry deceased family members out of the house. This custom ensured that the souls of the dead would not return. Sleeping with one's feet up against a window is believed to attract illness, accidents, and even premature death.

In light of these various views, it is clear that sleeping with your head toward the door and feet toward the window is not considered optimal. The ideal is to place the bed in such a way that the window and the door are on the sides.

Recall, we have already told you that sometimes it can be difficult to sleep because of worries and problems in personal or professional life, so in the morning people are tired and unproductive. We have prepared some practical tips that will help to cope with this problem.

If youwant to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!