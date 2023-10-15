When it comes to skincare, exfoliation plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy and radiant complexion. The two most common exfoliation methods are peeling and scrubbing. UAportal has prepared an overview of the differences and advantages of these two products.

The method of action

Peeling involves the use of chemical exfoliants, such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) or beta hydroxy acids (BHA), to gently dissolve dead skin cells. Scrubbing, on the other hand, is a physical exfoliation method that uses fine granules or particles to mechanically remove dead skin cells through friction. Both methods are effective but differ in approach.

Level of exfoliation

Peeling usually provides deeper exfoliation than scrubbing. Chemical exfoliants penetrate the skin and affect several layers of dead skin cells, which ensures thorough and even exfoliation.

Scrubbing, on the other hand, removes only the dead cells on the surface, providing a more superficial cleansing. The depth of cleansing required may depend on individual skin characteristics and preferences.

Skin sensitivity

Although exfoliation is suitable for most skin types, people with sensitive skin may experience irritation or redness due to the chemical nature of exfoliants. Scrubbing is generally considered more appropriate for sensitive skin, as it allows for better control over the pressure and intensity of exfoliation. However, it is important to choose gentle scrubbers and avoid excessive pressure to prevent skin damage.

Indications for use

Peeling is especially useful for treating hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and uneven skin tone. The process of chemical exfoliation helps to accelerate skin cell renewal and brighten the complexion. Scrubbing, on the other hand, can be a great way to combat rough texture and clogged pores and help smooth the skin's surface.

