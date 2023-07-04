Six signs of relationship problems: don't be afraid to talk to your partner

Although couples often face difficulties, certain behaviours and actions may indicate that a breakup is just around the corner. UAportal has prepared six signs that your partner may be thinking about breaking up.

Less time spent together

If your partner doesn't want to spend as much time with you as they used to, this may be a cause for concern. Constant excuses about being busy with work, family, or other commitments may indicate a deeper problem. It is very important to communicate your expectations to your partner. Remember: someone who is genuinely interested in the relationship will give priority attention to their loved one.

Lack of planning for the future

When your partner doesn't want to plan for the future together, it's a serious reason to have doubts. If you notice this, discuss your concerns about changes and his or her behaviour. If the conversation is sincere, you can even discuss common goals and aspirations.

Emotional unavailability

Feeling emotionally distant from your partner, even when you are physically together, can be an important sign of relationship problems. Often, it's a decrease in enthusiasm for joint activities and reduced communication that indicate this. If your partner is withdrawing more and more, and is less likely to respond to calls and texts, they may be pulling away from you. If you notice this behaviour, have a frank conversation with them to understand their thoughts and feelings.

Increased dissatisfaction

Frequent quarrels over trivial things can indicate hidden dissatisfaction in the relationship. Some people do stupid things to make their partner initiate a breakup. Increased criticism or accusations can be warning signs. Pay attention to such behaviour.

Unwillingness to deal with problems together

If your partner truly loves you, he or she will be open to change and discussing problems rather than ignoring them. It is important to find a middle ground between your own desires and the needs of your loved one.

So, although these signs may indicate a possible break in the relationship, it is important to talk frankly. Relationships require effort from both partners, and addressing issues early on can prevent other difficulties. Remember to listen to your intuition and assess the overall health of your relationship. If you notice these signs, you will be able to deal with potential problems faster and make an informed decision about your future together.

