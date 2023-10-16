The secret to wildflower longevity: how to keep plants fresh longer

In this article, UAportal delved into the topic of the longevity of wildflowers in a vase. Learn about effective methods and tips to keep your flower arrangements bright and blooming for weeks.

Place a copper coin in the bottom of the vase

To keep wildflowers fresh for several weeks in a vase, one of the best tips is to drop a copper coin into the water. The copper contained in the coin acts as a natural fungicide, preventing the growth of bacteria and fungi that can cause flowers to wilt. Simply place the coin in the bottom of the vase before adding water and placing the plants.

Add a drop of bleach to the water

Another useful tip is to add a few drops of bleach to the water. Bleach acts as an antimicrobial agent and can help keep the water clean and bacteria-free. However, it is important to use bleach sparingly and in small amounts. Just a few drops are enough to make a difference without harming the flowers.

Pour a small amount of sugar into the vase

Adding a pinch of sugar can also help to fertilize wildflowers and keep them fresh. Sugar acts as an energy source for flowers, encouraging them to open and bloom. Simply pour a small amount into the water and stir until the sugar dissolves.

Use fertilizers

Another effective way to keep your flowers fresh for longer is to use plant fertilizer packets. These packets contain a mixture of nutrients that can help extend the life of cut flowers. Just follow the instructions on the package and add the appropriate amount of fertilizer to the water.

Remove greenery that has been submerged in water

It is very important to remove any leaves or herbs that will be submerged in wet water. Leaves and stems that are submerged can create a breeding ground for bacteria and lead to rot, which causes flowers to deteriorate quickly. By removing any leaves below the waterline, you can prevent the growth of bacteria and preserve the longevity of wildflowers.

