Scorpions: five interesting facts about rock music legends

UAportal has prepared an article that contains interesting and little-known facts about the German rock band Scorpions. From its origins in Hanover to worldwide success, Scorpions left an indelible mark on the rock music scene.

Formed in 1965, Scorpions is a German rock band known for its heavy metal sound and powerful ballads. The band originally consisted of Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine, Lothar Heimberg, and Wolfgang Zioni. Over the years, the band has released many hits, including "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "Wind of Change," which have become iconic in the world of rock music.

The band's name was inspired by a Beatles song

The name Scorpions was inspired by a line from the Beatles' song "Tomorrow Never Knows". The line "The crawly things that are waiting to eat you alive" contains the word "Scorpions", which, according to the band, perfectly reflects their aggressive and powerful sound.

The band was banned in China

The Scorpions' hit song "Wind of Change" was actually written about the fall of the Berlin Wall and the changing political climate in Europe. However, it became an anthem of hope and freedom for people around the world, including China. In 1991, the band planned to perform in China, but the Chinese government banned their performance due to the political nature of the song.

Scorpions' drummer is a former motorcycle racer

James Kottak, the Scorpions' drummer from 1996 to 2016, is a former professional motorcycle racer. He started racing when he was only 12 years old and performed professionally before dedicating himself to music.

Scorpions guitarist is a martial arts master

Rudolf Schenker, the band's founder, and guitarist, is a martial arts enthusiast and holds a black belt in Shotokan karate. He even incorporated some martial arts techniques into his guitar-playing style.

Scorpions were the first Western band to perform in the Soviet Union

In 1988, the Scorpions became the first Western rock band to perform in the Soviet Union. They performed in Leningrad to a sold-out crowd, marking a historic moment in the history of rock music and international relations.

