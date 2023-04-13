From birth to wedding: what prohibitions and superstitions exist in everyday life and family life

UAportal prepared an article about household and family superstitions in Ukraine. Ukrainian culture adheres to certain beliefs and superstitions designed to ensure good luck, prevent failure and unhappiness, as well as preserve harmony in the family.

Pets as harbingers of luck

In Ukrainian culture, pets play an important role in determining the future of the household. For example, if a cat washes behind its ears, it means that guests will come soon. If a cat sneezes, it is believed that it will rain.

Similarly, a dog howling at night is an ominous sign of impending danger. Ukrainians also believe that killing a spider is bad luck, as it is a symbol of success. These beliefs originate in ancient pagan rituals and continue to influence Ukrainian culture today.

Video of the day

Read also: What to do if salt is spilled and what it means

The Power of folk remedies

Ukrainians believe that some natural remedies can help treat diseases and drive away negative energy. For example, it is believed that garlic repels evil spirits and prevents diseases.

It is also believed that if you spread sprigs of rue in the corners of the house, it will bring good luck and prosperity. Ukrainians also hang a horseshoe above the front door to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck. These signs are passed down from generation to generation and remain an integral part of Ukrainian culture.

Wedding traditions

In Ukrainian culture, weddings are steeped in traditions and superstitions. For example, it is believed that if a bride cries on her wedding day, her marriage will be happy. Similarly, if the wedding procession is delayed by the funeral procession, it is considered a bad omen.

Ukrainians also believe that you cannot wear anything black or red to a wedding, as it means tears and blood. These beliefs are followed to ensure a happy and prosperous marriage.

Birth customs

In Ukrainian culture, the birth of a child is surrounded by customs and superstitions to ensure the health and well-being of the mother and child. For example, it is believed that if a woman gives birth on Tuesday or Friday, the child will be unlucky.

It is also believed that if the mother wears something black during childbirth, the child will be born with a dark complexion. Ukrainians also believe that buying something for a child before its birth is an unlucky sign.

Previously, we wrote about what omens and superstitions are associated with the arrival of guests.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!