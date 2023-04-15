With a crispy crust: a recipe for potato casserole with sour cream and mushrooms

Try to prepare a fragrant potato casserole for dinner or lunch: the dish is easy to prepare, but the taste will not disappoint you.

Ingredients:

– Potatoes – 600 g

– Mushrooms – 300 g

- Hard cheese - 120 g

- Sour cream 15% - 200 g

– Eggs (yolks) – 2 pcs.

– Onions – 80 g

- Butter - 30 g

- Salt to taste

- Ground black pepper - to taste

1. Peel and cut the potatoes into medium pieces. Cook for 15 minutes.

2. Cut the onion into small cubes, and the mushrooms into slices. Melt the butter in a pan and fry the onion for 4 minutes. Add mushrooms and fry until the liquid evaporates. Add salt and pepper.

Video of the day

3. Mix sour cream and egg yolks, and add salt. Grate the cheese.

Read also: Sausage without casing for Easter - recipe.

4. Set the oven temperature to 180 degrees.

5. Put boiled potatoes in an even layer in a baking dish. Add pepper. Put half of the mushrooms and onions in the second layer. Sprinkle with half of the grated cheese. Put a layer of potatoes and mushrooms with onions again. Pour a mixture of yolks and sour cream. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Send to the oven for 20 minutes.

Serve immediately.

We advise you to pay attention to the recipe for cheese casserole for Easter in 15 minutes.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!