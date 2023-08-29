How to start organic farming: useful tips for farmers

Contrary to popular belief, organic farming is a simple and affordable practice that can transform your garden into a healthier and more environmentally friendly space. If you don't know how to get started on the path to organic gardening, don't worry. UAportal has collected 4 tips to help you with this.

Composting

Making your compost is a cost-effective solution. If you recycle food waste, such as vegetable and fruit peels along with coffee grounds, you can create nutrient-rich compost that will serve as a great addition to your soil.

Vermicomposting systems

Vermicomposting involves the use of worms to break down organic waste into nutrient-rich humus. The result is an effective fertiliser made from organic waste that benefits all the plants in your garden.

Weed control

Although herbicides can give quick results, weeding excess vegetation by hand or with machinery is not only environmentally friendly but also contributes to a better and more sustainable harvest. This is much easier when the soil is loose and moist after rain or watering.

Insect control

Don't use harsh chemicals that can harm your crop. Some plants act as pest repellents, so they are good for protecting your beds. For example, green onions are effective against carrot flies and aphids, while cucumbers protect tomatoes and cabbage.

