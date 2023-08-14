Luxurious interior on a small budget: how one item can change everything

UAportal has prepared several tips that will help you to arrange the interior of an apartment or house without spending a lot of money. These recommendations will allow you to furnish the room economically to improve its appearance.

Focus on lighting

One of the easiest and most effective ways to create a luxurious interior on a small budget is to focus on lighting. The right arrangement of light sources can instantly transform a space and make it look more elegant and inviting.

Consider a combination of general, task, and accent lighting to create multiple levels and improve the overall atmosphere in the room. You can choose stylish lamps that will add a touch of sophistication without breaking the bank. Alternatively, natural light can be maximised by using sheer curtains or blinds to let in sunlight.

Choose a neutral colour scheme

Choosing neutral shades, such as white, cream, grey and beige, as the basis of the interior can create a sense of sophistication. These colours can be easily combined with accent colours to add interesting elements. By following these tones, you can achieve a cohesive and luxurious look without spending money on ever-changing trends.

Use texture and patterns

Texture and patterns can be used to add depth and visual interest to an interior. Affordable textured fabrics such as velvet, faux fur or woven materials can be used to upholster furniture, curtains or cushions.

These textures instantly enhance the look and feel of a space. Alternatively, you can add patterned elements such as wallpaper, carpets or paintings to create focal points and add personality to the interior.

Tidy up and organise

Clutter can make even the most expensive interior look chaotic and unattractive. Taking the time to clean and organise your space can create a more comfortable atmosphere.

Stylish storage solutions such as baskets, containers or decorative boxes can help keep things neatly tucked away. In addition, clever storage solutions such as built-in shelves or multifunctional furniture can help maximise space.

Add crisp furnishings

Ultimately, to create a luxurious interior on a small budget, focus on adding a few brightly coloured items that will catch the eye. Affordable yet eye-catching furniture or decorative items can be focal points in a room.

It could be a bold accent chair, a unique piece of artwork or a stunning chandelier. With the right placement of such items, you can distract attention from any budgetary shortcomings and achieve an upscale look and feel.

