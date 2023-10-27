When it comes to choosing between an electric and a gas stove, understanding the key factors is crucial. UAportal has examined the features of each option and found out the most important details to help you make an informed decision.

Daily video

Cooking efficiency

In terms of cooking efficiency, gas stoves have the advantage of instant heating and precise temperature control. Electric ranges take longer to heat up and cool down, which may not suit those who value speed in the kitchen. In addition, many professional chefs prefer gas stoves.

Installation process and safety

When it comes to installation, electric stoves have an advantage. Gas stoves need to be connected to a gas line, which often entails hiring a professional for this process. In terms of safety, electric stoves do not produce flammable gases, which leads to better indoor air quality. It also eliminates the risk of gas leaks.

Maintenance and cleanliness

Electric stoves are easier to maintain and clean because of their flat surface as there is no crevices where food particles can get stuck. In comparison, gas stoves with their burners and grates need regular cleaning.

Read also: How to clean an induction cooker to a shine without leaving streaks

Cost

When it comes to cost, electric stoves prove to be more profitable in the long run. They are generally cheaper to purchase and operate compared to gas stoves. In addition, electric stoves require less maintenance and have a longer lifespan.

Environmental friendliness

In terms of environmental impact, electric stoves have an advantage. They do not emit any pollutants during operation, contributing to a cleaner environment. For those who prefer an eco-friendly choice, electric stoves are the best option.

To recap, we've talked about the advantages and disadvantages of induction cookers.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!