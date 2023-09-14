Enlarged pores on the face: how to get rid of the problem

Enlarged pores on the face can be a common problem for many people. UAportal has prepared practical tips on how to cope with this problem and achieve a smoother skin structure.

Cleanse your skin regularly

Use a mild cleanser suitable for your skin type and wash your face twice a day. This will help remove dirt, oil, and impurities that can clog pores and increase their size. Additionally, exfoliating your skin once or twice a week will also help to cleanse pores and reduce their size. Choose a mild exfoliator that does not irritate the skin.

Buy a toner

Toners can help remove residual impurities and tighten the skin, resulting in smaller pores. Look for toners that contain ingredients such as witch hazel or salicylic acid, as these can effectively tighten pores. Apply the toner to a cotton pad and gently run it over your face after cleansing.

Use clay masks

Clay masks absorb excess oil and impurities from the skin, which can help to unclog pores and make them appear smaller. Apply a thin layer of the clay mask to your face, leave it on for the time indicated on the label, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Finally, apply a cream to your face to moisturize your skin.

Use a cream with SPF

Sun damage can cause the skin to produce more sebum, which can lead to enlarged pores. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every day, even on cloudy days. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat and staying in the shade when the sun is most active can also help protect your skin.

Include retinol in your care

Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A and is known for its ability to improve skin and reduce the appearance of pores. Start with a low concentration of retinol and gradually increase it as your skin adjusts to it. It's important to note that retinol can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, so be sure to wear sunscreen during the day.

