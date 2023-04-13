A rich paska without milk and eggs for the Easter table: a simple recipe

Surprise your guests with the unusual taste of vegan paska, which is in no way inferior to the traditional one. In addition, people with lactose intolerance and vegans can safely use it.

For cooking you will need:

– ripe banana – 1 pc.;

- dry yeast - 5 g;

– sugar – 150 g;

- oat milk - 250 ml;

- flour - 250 g

- raisins - 50 g;

- dried apricots - 50 g;

- vegetable oil - 3 tbsp. l.

Mash the banana. Add yeast, sugar, and sifted flour to it. Then pour 250 ml oat milk, raisins, and dried apricots. Stir. Add oil and mix again.

Read also: How to cook cheese pasta by Yevhen Klopotenko.

Take the forms for baking strips and spread the dough on them. Send to fit in a warm place for an hour.

Video of the day

Bake in an oven heated to 180 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Decorate the finished paska to taste.

We suggest you pay attention to the recipe for lazy belts for Easter.