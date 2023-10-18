Stains will disappear before your eyes: how to easily wash clothes from berries

Looking for useful tips on how to deal with stubborn stains from berries on your clothes? UAportal has prepared simple and effective methods that will help to remove difficult stains and return the clothes to their original appearance.

Use baking soda and soap

Create a paste from a mixture of laundry soap and baking soda. Apply the paste on the soiled area, gently rub it in and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Then rinse it with cold water and wash as usual. This method helps to break up the stain and get it out effectively.

Try vinegar

Soak the clothes in a mixture of cold water and distilled white vinegar. Leave the clothes to soak for at least 30 minutes and then wash them as normal. Vinegar acts as a natural stain remover and helps get the odor out.

Use citric acid

Dissolve one tablespoon of citric acid in a glass of warm water and apply directly to the soiled areas. Leave it on for a few minutes before washing your clothes as usual. Citric acid helps to break down the stain and get the pigment out of the fabric.

