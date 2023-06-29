Five Hollywood stars who decided on liposuction

In the world of glitz and glamor, celebrities are known for their stunning looks and enviable physiques. While many achieve the look they want through hard workouts and strict diets, some celebrities resort to cosmetic procedures such as liposuction to help them achieve their goals.

Kim Kardashian

A reality TV star with a huge fan base, Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight. After the birth of her first child, she faced the challenge of losing weight. Despite her husband's initial objections, it was later revealed that Kim Kardashian opted for a liposuction procedure, which resulted in a quick 17-pound weight loss, according to RadarOnline.com.

Jane Fonda

Oscar winner Jane Fonda has always been admired for her ageless beauty. In 2015, she openly admitted that she had liposuction of her chin in search of a younger appearance. Her decision to undergo the procedure reflects the growing popularity of liposuction among celebrities looking to enhance their facial features.

Sharon Osbourne

Known as the host of the popular talk show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne is open about her cosmetic surgery. According to the Daily Mail, she has undergone liposuction and body contouring to eliminate, among other procedures, skin laxity. Sharon Osbourne's willingness to discuss her journey demonstrates her desire to feel confident in her own skin.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, a talented Grammy Award-winning singer, attracted attention for her rapid weight loss after becoming pregnant in 2011. There was speculation that liposuction played a great role in her amazing transformation. Although Mariah Carey has not confirmed these rumors, her experience is an example of how some celebrities achieve the desired figure.

Wendy Williams

Known for her bold and outspoken personality, Wendy Williams has never shied away from discussing personal issues. In 2009, she spoke openly about her decision to undergo liposuction and a tummy tuck. Wendy Williams called herself a "poster child for plastic surgery" and emphasized that these procedures were an important turning point in her life as she began to lead a new lifestyle.

As a reminder, many actors and singers decide to undergo plastic surgery because it is often a necessity for them. We told you how 7 famous men corrected their appearance.

