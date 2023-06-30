Five celebrities who lead a non-alcoholic lifestyle: who does not take a drop in their mouths

Alcohol, which is omnipresent in our cultural life, has long been intertwined with social gatherings and leisurely pastimes. However, more and more people prefer to give up this pleasure. UAportl has prepared the stories of five famous personalities who lead a non-alcoholic lifestyle and offer a different perspective on sobriety.

Naomi Campbell

The famous supermodel Naomi Campbell once frankly admitted her difficulties, saying: "To be honest, there were times when I thought I wouldn't make it... I had a lot of problems, including excessive drinking."

In 2010, she embarked on a journey of transformation by joining Alcoholics Anonymous and committed herself to lifelong sobriety. This decision has undoubtedly contributed to Campbell's continued appeal and ageless beauty.

Bradley Cooper

In a frank interview with GQ in 2013, actor Bradley Cooper said that he made a conscious choice to stop drinking many years ago. After realizing the detrimental effects of alcohol on his life, he recognized that continuing on this path would only sabotage his personal and professional aspirations. Cooper's courageous decision demonstrates the transformative power of sobriety.

Kendrick Lamar

Famous musician Kendrick Lamar's motivation for sobriety is deeply rooted in his upbringing and the environment that shaped him. After witnessing the harmful consequences of substance abuse among his loved ones, Lamar decided to abstain from alcohol. His journey to sobriety is a testament to the profound impact of personal experience and determination to rise above adverse circumstances.

Eva Mendes

After a rehabilitation center program in 2008, actress Eva Mendes decided to say goodbye to alcohol. With unwavering determination, she expressed her pride in people who have the strength and fearlessness to confront and overcome their inner demons. Mendes's decision exemplifies the transformative power of introspection and self-improvement.

Robert Downey Jr

Actor Robert Downey Jr.'s widely documented struggle with drug addiction is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. However, his decision to embrace sobriety in 2004 was a turning point in his life, revitalizing his public image and cementing his status as one of the most sought-after actors in the world. Downey's journey demonstrates the profound impact of sobriety on personal growth and professional success.

