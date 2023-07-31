5 celebrities who have given up alcohol: said goodbye forever

In a society where alcohol is deeply woven into cultural life, it takes courage and determination to abstain from alcohol. Whether it's a casual meeting at a bar or a toast with a glass of wine at dinner, alcohol seems to be present at all social events.

Those who choose to give up alcohol often face curious looks, a flood of questions, and sometimes unwarranted judgement. However, times are changing, and more and more people are proudly choosing sobriety.

We offer a list of celebrities who have decided to lead a non-alcoholic lifestyle. They can be a beacon for those who are thinking about giving up alcohol or want to say goodbye to it forever.

Gerard Butler

The talented American actor struggled with alcohol addiction for a long time before embarking on the path of recovery. Amazingly, he has remained sober for more than two decades, which is a testament to his resilience and determination.

Colin Farrell

Originally from Ireland, Colin Farrell struggled with alcoholism upon his arrival in Hollywood. Nevertheless, he took his life in his hands and has remained sober for about 15 years, which is a remarkable achievement.

Lana Del Rey

As a teenager, Lana Del Rey lived a wild lifestyle. However, at the age of 20, she made the life-changing decision to give up alcohol and move to New York to pursue her musical dreams. This choice undoubtedly contributed to her subsequent success as an artist.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.'s path to drugs is well documented and available to the public. However, he overcame his problems by giving up alcohol in 2004, which led to a triumphant resurgence in his career and cemented his status as one of the most sought-after actors in the world.

Jim Carrey

The famous comedian and actor Jim Carrey is so committed to the idea of giving up alcohol that he doesn't even drink coffee. With great sincerity, he said in an interview with CBS News: "Life is too beautiful for alcohol and drugs."

