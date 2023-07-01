Cancer, a devastating disease that affects people from all walks of life, spares no one, including celebrities. UAportal has prepared the stories of five prominent Hollywood stars who fought cancer. Their stories serve as a beacon of hope, shedding light on the importance of early diagnosis, perseverance, and the power of sharing experiences.

Hugh Jackman

In 2013, Hugh Jackman's wife noticed an unusual spot on his face that was later identified as basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. However, his struggle was not over.

In 2017, Jackman faced cancer again, but his spirit remained unbroken. By openly sharing his experience and treatment details on social media, he not only educates others, but also encourages regular checkups and emphasizes the importance of sun protection.

Kylie Minogue

At the age of 36, Kylie Minogue received a life-changing diagnosis of breast cancer. The singer underwent a tough eight-month course of chemotherapy.

During this time, Minogue's self-confidence and inner strength propelled her forward, and she eventually defeated the disease. In addition, the fight against cancer forced Minogue to drastically change her eating habits: she eliminated soda, coffee, black tea and fast food from her life.

Nicole Kidman

In October 2020, Nicole Kidman announced that she had beaten skin cancer. Although the actress chose not to disclose the details of her diagnosis, she decided to speak openly about her victory over the disease.

Kidman expressed her regret that she did not take adequate measures to protect her skin from harmful UV radiation and often used hair straighteners. Her story serves as a reminder to prioritize skin care and take preventive measures against skin cancer.

Robert De Niro

When Robert De Niro was 60 years old, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Fortunately, the disease was detected at an early stage, which gave him a prognosis for a full recovery. This successful outcome highlights the importance of regular screenings and early detection, emphasizing the possibility of a positive outcome when cancer is detected early.

Angelina Jolie

Although Angelina Jolie has not personally fought cancer, she made a courageous decision in 2013. Following the recommendations of doctors who indicated an 87% risk of developing breast cancer, she underwent a preventive double mastectomy.

This precautionary measure was aimed at minimizing her chances of developing the disease, given the tragic death of her mother from breast cancer at the age of 56. Jolie's story emphasizes the importance of making informed decisions and taking precautionary steps to reduce the risk of developing cancer.

