When it comes to children, celebrities often have a reputation for relying on a team of babysitters to help them. However, some famous people have chosen a different path, preferring to take care of their children without any help. UAportal has prepared an interesting selection of stories from the lives of celebrities that shed light on their parental choices and the unique experiences they have faced.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, a beloved celebrity couple, have taken on the responsibility of raising their daughter and son without the help of a babysitter. The paparazzi often depict their everyday life, where the children are always by their side. While taking part in "The Ellen Show", Ashton proudly revealed that the two of them take care of their children.

They believe in fully immersing themselves in the parenting journey, cherishing every moment and striving to understand the needs of their children. Mila Kunis also emphasizes the importance of maternal choice. In particular, she breastfeeds her daughter Wyatt wherever it is convenient for her. Comfort prevails over glamor, as Mila prefers casual clothes during family vacations.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, another famous couple, are devoted parents to their three daughters. They make it a priority to spend as much time as possible with their children and carefully coordinate their work schedules to avoid overlapping obligations. When one parent goes to work, the other stays with the children.

They believe they have to protect their children from overexposure to Hollywood glitz and glamor. Blake, who has expressed a desire to have a large family, still strives to create a nurturing environment. Ryan, who is known for his humorous tweets, often shares funny anecdotes about fatherhood and is a dedicated and hands-on father at the same time.

Reese Witherspoon

Despite her divorce with Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband fondly recall their joint efforts to raise two children in the early stages of their careers. They both firmly believe that their hands-on approach prevented their children from becoming spoiled.

Reese, who had another child in her later marriage, relies on the support of her older children to raise her sibling. By taking an active role in their children's upbringing, Reese and Ryan have created a strong foundation for their family.

Jennifer Lopez

When Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony had their twins, they made a conscious decision to stop using babysitter services. Instead, they created a shift system to share their parenting responsibilities evenly. After the divorce, her mother, cousin and a close friend helped Lopez.

Interestingly, Jennifer later hired a male babysitter for her son to provide a male influence in his life. Recognizing the importance of balance, she realized that her son needed a companion to vent his energy.

Jessica Alba

Actress and mother of three, Jessica Alba recognizes the challenges and emotional strain of caring for children. She appreciates the valuable support provided by her family and recognizes that childcare is hard work.

In her heartfelt post, she expressed her gratitude to her babysitter, Connie, who helped her in the early stages of motherhood. Jessica emphasizes the importance of self-care and recognizes that Connie created a space for her to navigate the roller coaster of emotions that come with having a child.

