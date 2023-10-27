Five things you shouldn't get from second hand stores

Shopping in a second hand can offer both savings and unique finds, but it is important to know which items to avoid. UAportal has prepared a list of things to avoid.

Furniture

While shopping a second hand, it is important to avoid buying items that may pose a health or safety risk. For example, used upholstered furniture such as sofas or mattresses may have bed bugs, dust mites or allergens hidden in them that can have negative health effects.

Electronics

Another category of items that should not be bought second hand are electronics. While it may be tempting to get a good deal on a used phone or computer, such electronics may have hidden defects, worn out batteries or simply pre-existing software problems that can lead to poor performance, frequent breakdowns or compromised privacy.

Highly worn out items

Trendy clothing items are often sought after in second hand stores, but there are a few things to keep in mind while buying them. Don't buy clothes that are badly worn, ripped, or have challenging stains. While it is possible to find unique vintage items, always keep in mind the quality and position of the items you plan to purchase.

Kitchen items

If you're wandering the rows of second hand stores, it is best to avoid buying certain kitchen items. Severely scratched or worn utensils can pose a health hazard as they can release harmful chemicals into your food. Also, be careful when buying used cutting boards as they may have bacteria on them and may not be sufficiently treated.

Baby products

While it may be tempting to save money on items such as strollers, cribs or high chairs, it's important to prioritize your baby's safety. Beware of buying products that have been discontinued or expired, as they can be harmful to your baby.

