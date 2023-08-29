Five sure signs that you are under the protection of a guardian angel

Many of us have experienced unexplained events in our lives, moments when it seems that an invisible force guides us and protects us from danger. Here are five unmistakable signs that indicate that you may have a guardian angel standing over you.

Ringing in the ears

Have you ever experienced a sudden ringing in your ears? This is not just a coincidence, but a sign that a guardian angel is near you. Take a moment to reflect on your thoughts and mood during such occasions. It could be a subtle message or a warning about something important in your life.

Repeating number

If you often see repeating numbers, such as seeing 11:11 on a clock or noticing patterns like 222 or 333, it could be a sign from a protector. Many people believe that these numbers have a symbolic meaning and serve as messages or warnings from the spiritual realm.

Music or melodies

Have you ever felt that a certain song is repeated in different situations, or heard lines from a song that seem to resonate with your current circumstances? If so, it could be a playful intervention from a guardian angel. Pay attention to the lyrics and emotions of the song, as they may contain valuable insight or a message.

Flashes in the night sky

Looking up at the night sky and observing the beauty of shooting stars or other fascinating celestial phenomena is not just an opportunity to make a wish. It can also be a powerful reminder of the protection and guidance provided by a guardian angel. Take a moment to appreciate these awe-inspiring moments and feel the calming presence from above.

Hear your name

Have you ever experienced a moment of silence to suddenly hear someone calling your name? It's not just your imagination playing tricks on you. Hearing your name - whether in your waking life or in a dream - can be a sign that a guardian angel is calling you. Be sure that if you ever get into trouble, he will come to help.

